Two weeks' jail for lying in PR application about adopted children

In an application for permanent residence status for three children, a man declared they were his by marriage, when in fact, he had adopted all of them.

Indian national Noor Shahul Hamid Noorsulthan, 44, who is a permanent resident, was jailed for two weeks yesterday for making false statements in the application on Oct 14, 2008. The offence came to light years later.

The three were actually the children of his wife's sister. Two of them - now men aged 23 and 21 - have completed national service. The third is a girl, 14.

Noorsulthan and his wife have a daughter, now 18.

The court heard that between 2003 and 2008 in India, Noorsulthan decided to apply for a work pass to work here. He was issued an S Pass to work as a chef.

In June 2008, he applied for PR status for himself, his wife and the four children. He claimedall the children were his, by his current marriage. The application was approved in August the same year.

But when the Permanent Resident Services Centre checked with the Singapore embassy in India, it was discovered that the birth certificates of three of the children were not authentic.

Noorsulthan, a stall assistant, was arrested on Aug 15 this year. - ELENA CHONG