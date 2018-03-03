Two winning entries for $12m Toto prize

The winning numbers of the $12m Toto draw - 37, 40, 31, 24, 28 and 49, with additional number 29 - were announced at 9.30pm on March 2.

The $12 million top prize for the Toto Hongbao draw on March 2 (Friday) will be split between two winning entries.

A cool $6 million goes to the person who purchased an Ordinary Quick-Pick entry with the winning numbers from the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 148, Potong Pasir Ave 1, while the other $6 million goes to an iToto - System 12 entry, which has 28 shares.

Prizes not claimed by Aug 29, 2018 will be channelled to donations and grants managed by the Tote Board.