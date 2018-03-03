Two winning entries for $12m Toto top prize
The $12 million top prize for the Toto Hongbao draw on March 2 (Friday) will be split between two winning entries.
A cool $6 million goes to the person who purchased an Ordinary Quick-Pick entry with the winning numbers from the Singapore Pools outlet at Block 148, Potong Pasir Ave 1, while the other $6 million goes to an iToto - System 12 entry, which has 28 shares.
The winning numbers, announced at the Singapore Pools Building in Middle Road on Friday night, are 24, 28, 31, 37, 40 and 49, with additional number 29.
Prizes not claimed by Aug 29, 2018 will be channelled to donations and grants managed by the Tote Board.
