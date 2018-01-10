Two women accused of loanshark harassment taken to crime scene

Two women accused of setting fire to an HDB flat in a loanshark harassment case were taken to the crime scene at Block 271B in Sengkang Central by the police yesterday. Raslindawati Abdul Rashid, 35, and Joanna Michell Tan Jiamei, 28, (both in white tops) were charged in court under the Moneylenders Act last Saturday.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY