Two women arrested for suspected vice activities in Yishun condominium unit

Two women aged 31 and 33 were arrested on Thursday (May 11) for their suspected involvement in vice activities in a condominium unit at Yishun Avenue 9.

The police said in a news release on Friday that officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division, acting on information received, conducted a check at the residential unit.

The Straits Times understands that the owner of the unit, who had rented it out, suspected that vice activities were being carried out when he noticed several strangers entering and leaving the premises.

He then alerted the police after monitoring the situation for several days.

Any person who contravenes the offence of being the tenant, lessee or occupier or person in charge of a brothel and the offence of keeping, managing or assisting in the management of a brothel could be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to five years if convicted.

The police advised owners whose residential units have been rented out or leased to conduct regular checks and report any illegal activities happening in their units.

Police investigations are ongoing.