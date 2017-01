Used to creating epic pre-wedding photoshoots for others, Mr Zaki Ahmad (fifth from right) and Ms Siti Zahara (fourth from right) - known to their fans as Mezame Shashin-ka and MizDesert

- celebrated their union with a colourful Warcraft/Lord Of The Rings/Harry Potter themed lunch at Orchid Country Club on Dec 17. About 300 friends and family attended - with a good number of them in cosplay.