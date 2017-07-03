Uber: Applicants waiting for LTA's approval can work for UberEats

Uber drivers waiting for approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) can work as UberEats delivery drivers in the meantime.

This was one way that Uber is helping its driver-partners, its general manager, Mr Warren Tseng, told The New Paper.

He said Uber Singapore's priority is to continue helping Singaporeans enjoy earning opportunities.Last Thursday, LTA explained how it considers the nature of offences committed by former convicts when assessing their applications for the Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL).

"Uber supports the Singapore Government's intention to improve the industry and will continue to engage the LTA actively on fine-tuning the PDVL requirements," Mr Tseng said.

But he added that new regulations must "embrace advancements in digital technology" and ensure they "do not inhibit new service offerings".

It is not clear if rejected PDVL applicants can become UberEats delivery-partners.

TNP understands that Grab has banned rejected PDVL applicants after June 30 and they are not allowed to drive for GrabHitch, which does not require a PDVL.

Noting that it respects LTA's decision, a Grab spokesman told TNP: "We are actively reaching out to affected driver-partners and extending help to those who wish to have their cases reviewed."

An ex-convict, who wanted to be known only as Mr Mohamed, 36, was rejected by LTA after driving with Grab and Uber for the past two years.

Mr Mohamed, who was jailed for 20 days last year for a 2011 cheating offence, last drove on Friday and is awaiting the outcome of his appeal.

National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser said the job entails a degree of trust, so background checks are necessary.

"I recognise we should give ex-convicts a second chance, given that they could have turned over a new leaf," he said.

"But the fact is once trust is lost, it takes a lot of regain it. They should have character referees of good standing who are willing to vouch for them."

Mr Andrew Tay, the executive director of Prison Fellowship Singapore, which helps inmates, former inmates and their families, told TNP he has come across five clients who got rejected and has helped one of them write an appeal letter to the LTA.

He said: "I understand that LTA has the responsibility to protect the public, but society needs to give ex-offenders a second chance."

A Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises spokesman said it is committed to helping ex-offenders find employment.Those who need assistance can contact employment@score.gov.sg.