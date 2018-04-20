Uber driver admits to slapping Ion employee directing traffic

An Uber driver was so incensed with a man directing traffic at Ion Orchard that he slapped the mall employee in the face before driving off.

He did not get away with it.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Chan Su-Min, 40, admitted in court to causing hurt to Mr Lim Ze Hong, 25.

The incident happened on Oct 5, 2016, at about 7.15pm, after Chan steered his car into a lane meant for taxis at the mall's drop-off point.

Mr Lim, a customer service officer, was directing traffic at the time.

Chan's two passengers had alighted from the car, and while Chan was waiting for another passenger to arrive, Mr Lim approached him and told him politely that he had to leave.

MEANT FOR TAXIS

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Yeo said: "The victim informed the accused that the lane was meant for taxis."

The court heard that Chan replied gruffly that he was a taxi driver as well, and then drove away.

But he returned 10 minutes later.

Mr Lim went up to Chan again to politely tell him to move, but the Uber driver abused him with vulgar language instead.

He then slapped Mr Lim on his left cheek before returning to his car and driving away.

Chan will be back in court on May 2.

For causing hurt, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.