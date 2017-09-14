Uber driver fined for manhandling bus driver

An Uber driver manhandled a bus driver when the latter took photos of his car and a trailer which were causing an obstruction.

Spencer Tay Boon Wan, 43, was fined $1,200 on Wednesday (Sept 13) after he admitted to using criminal force on Mr Modavan Mohideen Sahul Hamid, 47, on Oct 26, 2016.

Investigations showed that at about 3.10pm that day, Mr Mohideen was driving Tower Transit service number 284 at the roundabout beside Block 307, Clementi Avenue 4, Clementi Meadows.

There were two vehicles parked there which were causing an obstruction - Tay's car and a trailer.

Mr Mohideen tried to manoeuvre the bus around the roundabout and was able to move forward only with difficulty.

He got down from the bus and asked the drivers to move their vehicles. He then took photos of the two vehicles.

When Tay saw this, he alighted from his car and approached Mr Mohideen.

"During the confrontation, while the accused was standing in front of and facing the victim, the accused tapped the victim twice on the shoulder and grabbed his left collar once using his right hand," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Jing Feng.

A passenger on the bus - a 35-year-old insurance broker - saw what happened and called the police. He then alighted and intervened. Tay returned to his car and drove off before the police arrived.

The victim did not seek any medical treatment after the incident.

Tay could have been jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to $1,500 for using criminal force.