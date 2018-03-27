Uber driver gives chase to hit-and-run lorry driver

He was picking up a passenger in Ang Mo Kio Street 44 when a lorry knocked off the right side mirror of his car on Sunday.

Mr James Ooi, 35, was on his second day as a part-time Uber driver.

Thinking that the lorry was going to stop at the side of the road, he got out of his Toyota Altis. Instead, the 14-foot lorry drove off and crashed into another car which, in turn, hit a tree and signpost.

Mr Ooi tried to give chase on foot, but the lorry sped away after nearly hitting another car.

He told The New Paperyesterday: "Unfortunately, he was driving too fast and I couldn't see the licence plate."

He gave up after sprinting for 50 metres and went to help the injured driver of the second car.

"The car was wrecked and he was bleeding," Mr Ooi said.

The victim, Mr Michael Ng, 45, who suffered cuts on his face when his spectacles broke, was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and discharged yesterday.

His wife, admin executive Joey Tan, 40, told TNP:"He told me he heard a bang from behind, then his car lurched forward and crashed into a tree."

In another accident involving four vehicles at a traffic junction in Yishun on Sunday evening, nine people ended up in hospital.

The police told The Straits Times yesterday that they were alerted to the accident, involving three cars and a taxi, at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Avenue 7 at 7.25pm.

"A total of seven men and two women, aged between 18 and 69, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said a police spokesman.

The police are investigating both accidents.