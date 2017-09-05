Uber driver who molested woman gets probation

An Uber driver stroked a woman's thigh in his rented vehicle as he found her pretty and was attracted to her, a district court heard.

Yesterday, Ng Chee Hong, 27, was given 18 months' probation by District Judge Low Wee Ping after admitting to molesting the 25-year-old on Sept 25 last year.

The probation order was stayed as the prosecution is considering filing an appeal.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong had sought at least eight weeks' jail to be imposed to send a strong signal. "There is an over-riding public interest in the protection of commuters... and what is at issue is public safety," she argued.

Although Ng was diagnosed with frotteurism - a disorder in which a person derives sexual pleasure from touching a non-consenting person - DPP Wong said he could control his actions.

The court heard that the victim, who was wearing shorts, had used the Uber Pool app to book the ride.