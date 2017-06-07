Uber helps PRs get PDVL under FastLane scheme

Permanent residents (PRs) can now apply for a Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL) under Uber Singapore's FastLane Programme.

The ride-hailing company announced yesterdaythat it has partnered with a number of fleet companies to allow PRs to apply for the PDVL at the UberHub.

It declined to reveal exact figures.

Non-citizens must be employees of a company providing chauffeured services to be eligible for the PDVL, while citizens can apply as a self-employed driver.

When The New Paper visited the UberHub in Paya Lebar yesterday, five booths had been set up to allow PRs to get hired by the fleet companies.

One such company was Driven Limousine & Fleet Management.

Its director, Ms Lydia Chong, said: "Uber has been working tirelessly to provide a seamless transition for PR drivers, which is especially helpful as they are passionate about what they do."

Uber's head of communications for Singapore and Malaysia, Mr Leigh Wong, said: "We are doing as much as we can to facilitate our drivers getting the PDVL."

Uber said at its press conference yesterday that more than 90 per cent of its driver-partners have signed up for the FastLane Programme since its launch in March.

It allows drivers a 12-month extension to their vocational licence until June 30, next year, and offers free medical checks at the Uber Hub and free vocational license training.

The Land Transport Authority announced in March that private-hire car drivers must apply for the PDVL by June 30 this year or they will not be allowed to continue driving for their companies.

Applicants must attend a 10-hour course and hold a Class 3/3A driving licence which has been valid for a continuous period of at least two years.

They have up to a year to attend and pass the course.