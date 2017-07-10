Uber passenger killed in car crash

The Uber car that crashed in wet condition on Xilin Avenue.

A passenger in the backseat of an Uber car died yesterday morning after the car crashed into a tree in Xilin Avenue.

The accident happened on the slip road into East Coast Parkway, in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway, at about 7.30am.

Chinese language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the driver lost control of the Toyota Vios, which skidded on the wet road.

The impact left the car with a dislodged bumper and a mangled bonnet.

The passenger, a 31-year-old man, was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, said a police spokesman.

The New Paper understands that he was Filipino.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, Wanbao reported.

The 22-year-old driver, who was not injured, has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act, the newspaper quoted a police spokesman as saying.