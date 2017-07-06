UberEATS wants to add more hawker options

Some hawker options currently available on uberEATS include stalls at the Tampines Round Market & Food Centre (in photo), Ming Fa Fishball and Holland Village Nasi Lemak. It is hoping to add more hawker options.

One year after launching UberEATS in Singapore, the food-delivery platform is now available island-wide, and the company says it's keen on going "island-deep".

At an anniversary event yesterday, the company said it is looking to add more restaurant partners in the heartlands and hawker options to meet consumers' needs.

Mr Barry Levy, head of expansion for UberEATS APAC said: "We choose our restaurant partners based on selection and quality. Through consumers' searches and knowing the popular types of cuisines, we make sure we have enough options for them."

UberEATS said it will also continue to leverage on technology by allowing restaurant partners to have access to data to tailor their offerings to customers.