Ubi Western Union armed robbery suspect caught

JUST IN: Armed robber still at large at Ubi Avenue
The suspect was wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured long pants.PHOTOS: HARIZ BAHARUDIN, SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Aug 04, 2017 10:43 am

Police have arrested a 56-year-old male suspect connected to the armed robbery at the Western Union Remittance outlet at Ubi Avenue 1.

The robbery happened on Tuesday (Aug 1) at around 10.50am.

Armed with a knife, he ordered the staff to keep quiet and demanded money - making off on a bicycle with a bag containing over $1,000.

Officers from Bedok Police Division Criminal Investigation Department and Police Intelligence, identified the suspect and arrested him yesterday (Aug 3) at Pasir Ris Drive 6.

The unnamed suspect will be charged tomorrow (Aug 5) with Armed Robbery.

If convicted, he could be jailed between two and 10 years and caned with not less than 12 strokes.

The suspects clothes and bike used in the August 1 robberyTNP PHOTO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN

Commander Of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee said that he was very proud of his officers.

"Despite the initial lack of leads, they have worked long and hard over three days to trace the suspect's movements... and bring him to justice."

He added: "The Police do not tolerate such brazen acts and we will spare no effort to hunt down these offenders to ensure they face the full brunt of the law."

Suopt K Vasanthan, Head of investigation Bedok Police Division and AC Tan Tin Wee, Commander of Bedok Police Division addressing media on Aug 4TNP PHOTO: HARIZ BAHARUDIN

The Ubi incident had been the second armed robbery in two days though police added there is no link between this robbery and the one at a Shell station in Upper Bukit Timah Road on Monday.

