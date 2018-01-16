Unaligned sheltered linkway in Jurong West set right

The pedestrian crossing is now under the shelter.

A pedestrian crossing that was not below a shelter built across the road has been moved and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has issued an explanation.

A photo of the linkway in Jurong West Street 52 went viral on Facebook last Saturday, with some users perplexed by the design and others thinking it was a mistake.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the LTA said the plan was for the shelter to be built first, then the pedestrian crossing to be moved under it.

This was to ensure that trees and underground utility services were not affected. It did not elaborate on whether this was the usual practice.

When The Straits Times visited the area yesterday, workers were putting the finishing touches to the crossing, which is at the entrance of Rulang Primary School.

Madam Ang Pek Luan, 65, who was cycling from the school, was happy with the change but was puzzled by the previous layout.

Ms Nur Fidyyana, 26, who teaches art at Rulang Primary, said the shelter had been up since at least July last year, when she started work at the school.

"The traffic lights were not aligned for a long time. It was dangerous in the rain when a lot of students were crossing the road as they had to take a slight detour to remain under shelter, causing them to be nearer to the cars," she said.

She noticed the change in the location of the crossing only when it was pointed out to her.

She was surprised it had been realigned so quickly as it was still in its old location last Friday, when it was raining.

The LTA did not say whether the plan to shift the crossing was brought forward. - DEREK WONG