Undergrad starts crowdfunding after Upper Boon Keng fire

He was returning home from school last month when he saw firefighters and the police under his block along Upper Boon Keng Road.

When Mr T.K. Jiang, 21, reached his flat on the 21st storey, he found that his room was almost completely damaged by a fire that had broken out earlier in the afternoon.

Mr Jiang and his parents were not at home when the fire happened, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The rest of the house suffered severe soot damage, and the family had to move out the same day.

Mr Jiang, a first-year university student, started a campaign on Give.asia to raise funds for the refurbishment of his home. As of yesterday, he has raised over $6,000 of his $10,000 goal.

He told The New Paper: "When I went back (and saw the damage), my mind was blank. It felt like the world had collapsed."

He is temporarily staying in the university hostel, which costs nearly $700 a month. His parents are staying in hotels while looking for a place to rent.

Mr Jiang also lost most of his magic equipment, which cost a few thousand dollars.

He is a part-time magician who had gigs once a week before the fire. He has performed at the Singapore Sports Hub for athletes at the 2015 Asean Para Games. The equipment, which included close-up and stage magic props, was all bought with his savings.

"I have more or less accepted the fact that they are gone. I started from nothing, and I believe that I can start again."

A friend suggested he try crowdfunding on Give.asia.

He said: "I just want to do my best to help my parents with the refurbishment now."