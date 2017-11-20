Unique kids' bike wins big for Temasek Poly design student

Mr Evan Tan (above) got Best of Show with his Kinetics & Gear.

Mr Evan Tan got Best of Show with his Kinetics & Gear (above).

What if a bicycle could "grow" with a child?

Mr Evan Tan was struck by this question during his internship at Playeum, Children's Centre for Creativity, which advocates open-ended play.

Now 21 and a graduate from Temasek Polytechnic's (TP) Product & Industrial Design diploma course, Mr Tan has won big with his bicycle.

Called Kinetics & Gear, the bicycle, aimed at children from the ages of three to six, has two modes - a "balance bike" mode for younger ones, and a "pedal mode" for when they get older.

The design was named Best of Show and Best of Design at the prestigious Crowbar Awards 2017.

It is one of the most prestigious competitions for young creatives across Asia-Pacific, attracting more than 1,000 entries from local, regional and international tertiary institutions. It is organised by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Singapore and is a hunting ground for local creative talent.

Mr Tan, who is serving his national service, said: "I was speechless because I thought I was only receiving a consolation prize. There were so many other incredible talents at the competition."

This year, TP took home its biggest haul at the Crowbar Awards, with a total of eight Golds, 12 Silvers, 10 Bronze medals and 33 finalists. It was also crowned Institution of the Year for the first time.

TP students won awards across disciplines including branding, film and product design.

Mr Tan's bicycle is made from wood, acrylic, and other materials. The gearbox is detachable and can be used as an educational toy with a series of pulleys, gears and more.

EXCITING FUTURE

Mr Elvis Tay, course manager of the diploma in Product & Industrial Design at TP, said Mr Tan's win points to an exciting future for the Singaporean product design scene.

"The inclusion of product design in the Crowbars, what was traditionally the domain of graphic design and film, and Evan's work honoured as the Best of Show, sends a strong signal on the convergence of design disciplines today," said Mr Tay.