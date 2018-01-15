Unique setting for play teaching proper social behaviours

Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre was the venue for interactive play Living The Norm Way.

A food centre became the stage for a play yesterday morning, with some in the audience taking part.

Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre was the venue for interactive play Living The Norm Way, which encouraged the audience to be more aware of desirable social norms.

The play showcased undesirable behaviours such as littering, speaking loudly and not wanting to share a table with others. It also had the audience of more than 500 people suggest actions to foster a more gracious environment.

The play was staged by the People's Association (PA) Integration Council.

It was introduced at PA's One Community Fiesta in Tampines GRC last September.

Associate Professor Fatimah Lateef, adviser to the council, said the play hopes to spur residents to adopt desirable behaviours "such that these become our social norms at public spaces in the neighbourhood".

"It is a reminder that all of us can play our part to shape a more inclusive and gracious Singapore," added Prof Fatimah, who is also an MP for Marine Parade GRC. - CALVIN YANG