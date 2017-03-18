UniSIM is now SUSS, to have strong social focus

As part of its restructuring into the country's sixth autonomous university, SIM University (UniSIM) was renamed Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) yesterday.

The new name reflects its mission of lifelong learning, anchored in disciplines with a strong social focus.

Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said: "What will be most unique about the university is its tradition of applied education, and outreach to adult learners, all of which will be kept and strengthened."

The university will have two distinctive features.

First is its focus in the social sciences and disciplines that have a strong impact on community development. Its programmes will prepare students for social sector jobs and those with a social orientation, such as human resource management and early childhood education.

The university will still provide limited courses in other areas such as business and engineering.

Secondly, SUSS will participate actively in SkillsFuture, the national movement for lifelong learning. - THE STRAITS TIMES

