United by the health factor

(Above) Mr Muhammad Rafie Mohammad Rizal and Madam Nur Amira Syahirah Dimyati took part in the Big Walk at the zoo last year. (Above) Mr Ritesh Srivastava and his family.

The word "walk" attracted Miss Yew Hui Tin to the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

The 41-year-old teacher from Princess Elizabeth Primary School told The New Paper: "Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted the need to keep a healthy lifestyle during his National Day Rally speech.

"So the link of the Big Walk to the National Steps Challenge this year is timely and appropriate. It will be more fun if the walkers can go with friends and family members.

"This can be made into a national family event."

Miss Yew, who is conscious of her caloric intake and eats more vegetables and fruit than meat, joined the Big Walk with friends about seven years ago.

She is looking forward to taking part again with friends and family members this year.

The healthy lifestyle aspect also attracted human resource executive Nur Amira Syahirah Dimyati, 25, and her husband, Mr Muhammad Rafie Mohammad Rizal, 26, to sign up this year.

They took part in the Big Walk last year, which was held at the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari.

Mr Muhammad Rafie, a calibration technician, said: "We are also planning to sign up for the National Steps Challenge.

"The Big Walk is a great way to spend a weekend morning and get healthy too.

"We aim to take part in it every year."

This will be Mr Ritesh Srivastava's first Big Walk.

The talent acquisition manager at multinational company Capgemini will walk with his wife and their son Rayansh, seven.

The couple may also take their three-month old son, Ryan.

Mr Ritesh, 38, said: "Any opportunity to exercise as a family and live a healthy lifestyle is most welcome."