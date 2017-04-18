Update: Man arrested for leaving suspicious substance at Woodleigh MRT station

Woodleigh MRT station has been temporarily closed after a 'suspicious substance' was' found.

UPDATE: Police have arrested a 69-year-old man for leaving a suspicious white substance - that later turned out to be baking flour - at Woodleigh MRT.

He was arrested for an offence of Public Nuisance under the Penal Code.

A Singapore Police Force (SPF) statement said: "The Police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who cause public alarm."

The public is also reminded to report any suspicious items or behaviour to the transport authorities or the Police immediately.

Earlier, police said that the substance found at Woodleigh MRT station on Tuesday (April 18) has been established by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as baking flour, according to its social media updates.

Woodleigh MRT Station has resumed services at 4.20pm, about three hours after police arrived at the station.

Woodleigh MRT station was closed on Tuesday due to a suspicious substance, said the police on their social media platforms.

They had advised the public to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said they were alerted at about 1pm, and arrived around 1.30pm.

When The New Paper arrived at the scene at 2.10pm, the station had been cordoned off.

The police's Transport Security Command (TransCom) and Tanglin division officers were there.

The SCDF's Hazardous Materials (HazMat) officers, and SBS officers were also at the scene.

Mr Maxson Goh, 20, a polytechnic student, was at Punggol MRT station when he heard an announcement the trains would bypass Woodleigh station near Potong Pasir.

He told TNP: "When the train I was in passed by Woodleigh station, I looked and it was completely empty."

IT technician Dan Gollayan, 32, was on his way back to Stamford American International School, from Serangoon, a stop away from Woodleigh.

Speaking to TNP outside Woodleigh MRT station, he said: "The train passed by Woodleigh and I ended up at Potong Pasir, I thought I had missed my stop. I took the train back and it passed Woodleigh again. I was confused about what was happening."

He added: "My lunch break was from noon to 1pm, and I'm stranded because of the rain which caused me to be more than an hour late," he said.

Members of the public are advised not to speculate on the case of suspicious substance found at Woodleigh MRT Station. Updates will follow. — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) April 18, 2017

SBS said in a tweet free bus rides were available at bus stops between Serangoon and Potong Pasir MRT stations.

NE11 Woodleigh Stn is closed due to a security incident. Free bus rides are available at bus stops btwn Serangoon & Potong Pasir Stns. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 18, 2017

Member of Parliament for Potong Pasir, Mr Sitoh Yih Pin, arrived at the scene at around 2.30pm, and said the public should not speculate about the incident.

He said: "We should trust the police to do their work."