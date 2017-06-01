Update: Traffic Police officer dies in line of duty

Traffic Police officer, Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Bin Matin, who was severely injured in an accident on Thursday (June 1) morning has died of his injuries.

Staff Sergeant Nadzrie joined the Singapore Police Force in 2009 and was posted to the Traffic Police after he had completed his training. He was 29 years old.

Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck expressed his deepest condolences to the family.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Staff Sergeant Nadzrie. He was a dedicated and well-liked officer. We will do everything possible to assist his family during this difficult period.”

The Police are appealing to members of the public to not circulate videos or images of the deceased out of respect for his family.

The incident happened along Serangoon Road in Little India.

When The New Paper arrived at the scene, which is a field in front of Zaman Centre next to Masjid Angullia, a Traffic Police motorcycle was seen lying about 50m from the Staff Sergeant Nadzrie.

He was lying in a pool of blood and pieces of debris littered the area.

Eyewitnesses told TNP the incident happened at around 10.30am.

Staff Sergeant Nadzrie was believed to have been hit by a van and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

There were around five police cars and one police van at the scene and a crowd had gathered.

A shop assistant, who only wanted to be known as Miss Humiora, 26, said: "I heard a loud sound while I was at the cashier, followed by what looked like a wheel flying across the road outside my shop.

TNP PHOTO: MALAVIKA MENON

"When I came out, I saw an officer lying face down in a pool of blood in the field."

In a statement, Police said that the 52-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the accident has been arrested for a negligent act causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.