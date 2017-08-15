URA seeks design ideas to turn old National Stadium seating planks into benches

The remaining wooden seating planks salvaged from the former National Stadium will be turned into benches, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is seeking design ideas for them from the public.

The URA yesterday launched a public competition called Re:Bench for designers aged 35 and under to send in ideas for the benches that will be featured in public spaces around Singapore. Some 2,000 seating planks from the former National Stadium are left. It is estimated that about 40 more benches can be produced from these planks.

The competition is the second edition of one called Bench in 2012, in which 30 designs were selected and commissioned.

The 30 designs from 2012 have been transformed into 93 benches situated at 23 public spaces in Singapore.

Mr Lim Eng Hwee, URA's chief planner who will become the authority's chief executive next month, said: "Through the bench project, we see good design tangibly expressed in beautiful and useful ways. The benches not only commemorate the former National Stadium, but have also injected vibrancy to the public spaces they are in."

He said he wanted to bring this buzz to other areas using the remaining planks. Submissions for Re:Bench opened yesterday and will close on Nov 30.

Winning designs will each be awarded a $1,000 cash prize.