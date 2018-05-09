US Navy seaman missing in Singapore

A seaman with the United States Navy is said to be missing in Singapore for almost two days.

Mr Seth Woods was last seen at a 7-Eleven store, a person claiming to be his cousin said on online forum Reddit on Monday.

Lieutenant Commander Arlo Abrahamson, the US Navy's spokesman for the US 7th Fleet in Singapore, told The Straits Times last night that the navy is looking into the matter.

"The US Navy is cooperating with local authorities, and we will continue to diligently search for this missing sailor," he said.

Mr Woods is 18, his sister Jodi Brown told ST.

In a Facebook post yesterday she wrote: "My brother is currently missing in Singapore... so if anyone hears from him please let my family know... We don't know much information but his shipmates are looking."

Ms Brown said she had no reason to believe that he ran away.

"He loved what he did."

Mr Woods' mother told ST that she was told about his disappearance on Monday.

"The last time I heard from him was March 17, just before he left. I wish I knew more. It is killing all of us here feeling helpless because we cannot do anything," she said.

