Ushering the Year of the Dog with a treat

Ms Crystle Tan and her dog, Hoovy, will be at Feed My Paws, one of the 10 booths at Ushering "Paws"perity @ Chinatown tomorrow at Kreta Ayer Square.

For dog lovers, Kreta Ayer Square is the paw-fect place to have a furry good time tomorrow.

It's the venue for Ushering "Paws"perity @ Chinatown, a dog-themed carnival, from 9am to noon, as part of the Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations 2018

Mr Philemon Loh, a representative of the organising committee, said: "We wanted dog lovers, pet owners and their furry loved ones to come together and celebrate Chinese New Year ."

Dog owners can show off their pets dressed in their festive best in the Dog Costume Competition.

Visitors can also check out 10 booths selling products, such as bak kwa for dogs.

Miss Keira Wong ,23, who co-owns Bark Craft with sister Kayden, 21, said: "Bak kwa for human consumption is heavily seasoned and not recommended for dogs. Our bak kwa uses only the glaze to give a bit of a sweet taste."

Ms Crystle Tan, 31, who owns Feed My Paws, an online store selling handmade pet treats, said carnivals are perfect for her to meet other pet owners.

Guide Dogs Singapore (GDS) is also giving a new meaning to celebrating the Year of the Dog. The non-profit voluntary welfare organisation has released a set of hongbao designed by Ms Ng Shi Jie,23, one of the organisation's volunteers.

You can e-mail admin@guidedogs.org.sg to receive a complimentary pack of hongbao, while stocks last.