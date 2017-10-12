USS McCain's collision with merchant ship was 'preventable'

TOKYO: The collision of the USS John S. McCain with a merchant ship near Singapore that killed 10 sailors was preventable, the US Navy said on Tuesday after it relieved the warship's commander and his deputy from their duties.

"The commanding officer exercised poor judgment, and the executive officer exercised poor leadership of the ship's training programme," the USS Seventh Fleet said in a press release.

The McCain's captain, Commander A. Sanchez, and his executive officer, Commander J. Sanchez, were reassigned to other duties in Japan, where the Seventh Fleet is headquartered.

A spate of US naval collisions this year has resulted in a major leadership shake-up in the US Navy in Asia, as it tackles increased tensions with North Korea and engages in operations in the South China Sea that challenge Beijing's growing control of the waterway.

The US Navy in August ordered a fleetwide probe and removed Seventh Fleet chief Vice-Admiral Joseph Aucoin, citing a lack of confidence in his ability to command.

Last month, Admiral Scott Swift, responsible for US naval forces in the Pacific, said he plans to retire after being passed over for promotion to the chief of all military forces in the region.

The McCain's sister ship, the Fitzgerald, almost sank off the coast of Japan in June after colliding with a Philippine container ship. That incident claimed the lives of seven US sailors.

In May, a South Korean fishing vessel collided with the guided-missile cruiser Lake Champlain, while another guided-missile cruiser, Antietam, damaged its propellers in January while anchoring in Tokyo Bay.