Venues for the win

Choosing the right location for the wedding reception or banquet can be arduous.

The couple wants the perfect setting for their special day and to make sure the guests are comfortable.

Couples in Singapore have many choices of places to hold wedding receptions or banquets.

The main venues are country clubs, beaches, restaurants and community clubs.

Freelance wedding planner Antonio Sanda, 34, said: "Couples who want cosy, intimate and classy settings as well as a memorable dining experience for their guests would do well to choose a restaurant wedding.

"It is ideal for couples who want smaller venues with fewer guests and great service. As such, more couples are opting for restaurant weddings.

"In a restaurant, there is no need to rent furniture, tableware, glassware or linens.

"Couples also do not need to hire a caterer because there is a chef, and if the restaurant has a pastry chef, he can create your wedding cake.

"Some restaurants also have bands or hire musicians."

Mr Sanda also highlighted important points that need to be considered before finalising restaurant wedding receptions.

They include booking the restaurant early as there can be an added rush at certain times of the year, and finding out if there are other parties on the same day.

The couple should also decide on a theme to make the venue more customised.

INTERESTING MEAL CHOICES

Mr Sanda said: "The couple should have interesting meal choices by opting for food stations like a salad bar, espresso bar or pasta station. Let the guests have choices by offering many entree options.

"Flowers can also add an exotic touch to wedding settings.

"Couples should make sure the restaurant allows them to bring flowers and other decorations to the venue.

"It is better to get expert help and hire a florist, and the most convenient option is to contact an online florist because the couple can operate from the comfort of their homes."

Mr Sanda said the couple should discuss the atmosphere and types of flowers with the florist, and the florist should creatively develop the required ambience.

This can be achieved by blending the flowers with the restaurant setting or matching gorgeous centrepieces with the decor of the place.

He added that young couples are often enthralled by Korean or European movies or TV dramas, and want to recreate their favourite scenes for the wedding day.

"With this in mind, the couples often choose restaurants or dining venues that come with elaborate fittings such as arches, chandeliers, high ceilings and wall mirrors.

"The brides and grooms may dress in period costume and even want their bridesmaids to wear the same attire as well. For added effect, some couples may also want the menus to include dishes featured in the dramas.

Mr Sanda said that some of these venues get in touch with DJs or will source for the appropriate musicians.

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium is an elegant venue for wedding banquets.

The couple and their guests can delight in contemporary Cantonese cuisine.

These include an exquisite selection of dim sum and tantalising signature dishes prepared using only the finest ingredients.

The restaurant has seven tastefully-styled private dining rooms and exceptional service.

The experienced professional wedding specialists from Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium will also be able to plan, oversee and execute every detail of the couple's big day so that they can sit back, relax and savour the moment of a lifetime.

Ban Heng Group restaurants are popular wedding banquet venues.

This is especially so for those who love traditional Teochew and Cantonese cuisine.

WEDDING PACKAGE

Their wedding package includes a free reception after the marriage registration ceremony, pre-dinner cocktail reception as well as free flow of beer, red wine, soft drinks and Chinese tea.

Each couple who books at least 20 confirmed tables during the LOVE@VivoCity bridal fair also gets a $500 cash reward.

Ban Heng Group of Restaurants has four outlets - Ban Heng @ HarbourFront Centre, Ban Heng @ Orchard Central, Ban Heng @ The Cathay and Ban Heng @ Pasir Ris.

Ban Heng @ HarbourFront Centre can comfortably seat more than 1,200 guests, with 120 tables.

The restaurant overlooks Resort World Sentosa, where the couple and guests can enjoy the fireworks display from the restaurant's balcony.

The ballroom & VIP rooms have 10m-high ceilings and are fitted with 21 elegant and glamorous chandeliers.

Ban Heng @ Orchard Central, Ban Heng @ The Cathay and Ban Heng @ Pasir Ris have dining areas and amenities that can turn wedding banquets into joyous celebrations.