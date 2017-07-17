Viaduct collapse: Temporary road open yesterday

An incomplete viaduct linking the PIE to the Tampines Expressway had collapsed at around 3.30am on Friday.

A temporary bypass road to connect vehicles from Upper Changi Road East to the Pan-Island Expressway (Changi) opened at noon yesterday following the collapse of an uncompleted highway structure there last Friday.

The road, which has been put through a safety and design review, will be used until investigations and recovery works on the affected existing road are completed, said the Land Transport Authority yesterday.

Meanwhile, two of the 10 workers injured in the accident remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Changi General Hospital (CGH). The Straits Times understands they were in critical condition as of yesterday morning.

An incomplete viaduct linking the PIE to the Tampines Expressway had collapsed at around 3.30am that day. Chinese national Chen Yinchuan, 31, was killed and 10 foreign workers were hurt.

Four of them have been discharged, said a hospital spokesman yesterday.

Earlier, the Migrant Workers' Centre chairman, Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, said all employers had provided the necessary guarantees to CGH to bear treatment costs for the workers, or were in the process of doing so. - THE STRAITS TIMES

