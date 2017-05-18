Vice ring busted after 6½-hour raid, 24 arrested

23 women and a man, aged 20 to 33, were arrested for allegedly advertising their sexual services on online platforms.

A six-and-a-half-hour police raid on a Jalan Besar Road hotel yesterday ended with the arrest of 24 foreigners - 23 women and a transgender person.

Believed to be sex workers, they were arrested for their alleged involvement in vice activities, under the Women's Charter.

The New Paper understands that most of the suspects are from Thailand. They are between 20 and 33 years old.

Police said the suspects allegedly made use of their stay in Singapore on valid work passes to commit vice-related offences.

It said: "Preliminary investigations revealed that they have been advertising their sexual services on different online platforms and vice websites."

During the operation, which lasted from midnight to 6.30am yesterday, 36 officers from Central Division and the Criminal Investigation Department searched 70 rooms in the four-storey hotel.

TNP understands that some of the suspects were with clients when the rooms were raided.

Notebooks, condoms, and tubes of lubricants were seized.

The suspects covered their faces using their hair and kept their heads low as they were led into four unmarked vehicles and taken away around 6.30am.