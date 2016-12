E-mail this article

DEAD:

Faridah Tamron (Singapore)

Nur Hazimah Mustafa (Singapore)

Hamimah Mammu (Singapore)

Au Poi Kiew (Singapore PR)

9 Malaysians, one Indian

INJURED:

Muhammad Hilmi (Singapore)

Mustafa Yasin (Singapore)

Mohd Syed (Singapore)

Alifah Aliana Mohd Said (Singapore)

Govinda Raj (Singapore)

Muhammad Fitri (Singapore)

7 Malaysians, two Myanmar people and one unidentified woman

Source: Bernama News Agency