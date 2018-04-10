Video of men fighting on MRT train goes viral: Police investigating

In the video clip, the two men can be seen sizing each other up in the train cabin, before grabbing, punching, kicking and pushing each other.

The police are investigating an incident involving a scuffle between two men on a moving MRT train.

A viral video clip of the fight surfaced over the weekend.

Last Saturday, Mediacorp Radio Ria 89.7FM deejay Dzar Ismail shared an edited video of the incident on his Facebook page.

The video has since amassed more than 320,000 views and been shared more than 7,600 times since it was posted.

Police told The New Paper a report on the incident has been made and investigations are ongoing.

SIZING EACH OTHER UP

The video, which Mr Ismail said was taken off Twitter, depicted two men sizing each other up in the middle of a train cabin.

They shouted at each other, which caused some commuters to move from their seats, away from the men.

They then grabbed each other's clothes, punched, kicked and pushed each other.

During the struggle, they even bumped into other passengers.

It was eventually broken up by several onlookers, who pulled both men apart.

In the comments section of the video, a Facebook user named Roshan Raja on Sunday identified himself as one of the two men involved in the brawl.

Mr Roshan said his family members felt "really down" to see the video.

Netizens praised the passengers who helped to break up the fight.