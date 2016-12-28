Viral crowdfunding campaigns
BABY YUJIA
Baby Yujia cannot use her mouth to eat because part of her oesophagus is missing.
Last June, her parents turned to crowdfunding sites to raise $2 million for her treatment. By February, they had raised about $1.2 million.
MAID WHO HAD STROKE
Madam Dora Sern turned to GiveAsia after her Filipino maid, Madam Felicidad Muna Mico, 57, had a stroke in October.She raised$50,039 to cover Madam Mico's hospital bills and her flight to the Philippines.
THAI STUDENT HIT BY CAR
Aroonrak Jattanathammajit, 16, fell into a coma after a car hit her in September.
After The New Paper broke the story, Singaporean Dennis Yeo turned to GiveAsia and raised $132,000.
She later woke up and returned to Thailand for further treatment.
EDWIN CHEN
Mr Edwin Chen, 25, was worried about the $50,000 treatment after he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia on July 11.
A friend, Mr Ray Goh, turned to GiveAsia. $21,000 was raised in 24 hours.
By yesterday, it had gone up to $45,000.
WALLET INVENTION
Their goal was $4,000 on Kickstarter. But within a day, the three National University of Singapore students raised $30,000 for Kin, a wallet they designed that automatically separates coins and notes.
So far, more than 4,700 people have pledged a total of $280,468.