Viral crowdfunding campaigns

PHOTO: COURTESY OF BERNICE WONG

BABY YUJIA

Baby Yujia cannot use her mouth to eat because part of her oesophagus is missing.

Last June, her parents turned to crowdfunding sites to raise $2 million for her treatment. By February, they had raised about $1.2 million.

MAID WHO HAD STROKE

Madam Dora Sern turned to GiveAsia after her Filipino maid, Madam Felicidad Muna Mico, 57, had a stroke in October.She raised$50,039 to cover Madam Mico's hospital bills and her flight to the Philippines.

THAI STUDENT HIT BY CAR

Aroonrak Jattanathammajit, 16, fell into a coma after a car hit her in September.

After The New Paper broke the story, Singaporean Dennis Yeo turned to GiveAsia and raised $132,000.

She later woke up and returned to Thailand for further treatment.

EDWIN CHEN

Mr Edwin Chen, 25, was worried about the $50,000 treatment after he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia on July 11.

A friend, Mr Ray Goh, turned to GiveAsia. $21,000 was raised in 24 hours.

By yesterday, it had gone up to $45,000.

WALLET INVENTION

Their goal was $4,000 on Kickstarter. But within a day, the three National University of Singapore students raised $30,000 for Kin, a wallet they designed that automatically separates coins and notes.

So far, more than 4,700 people have pledged a total of $280,468.