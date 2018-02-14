Visually impaired couple never leave home without each other: 'We are each other's eyes'

They couldn't see each other's faces well but that didn't stop Mr Mohamed Iskandar Misran, 38, and Madam Nuraziana Mohamed Said, 34, from getting engaged after dating for three months.

The visually impaired couple, who are legally blind, married one year later, in 2012, and have been inseparable ever since.

Whether they are going to work or to meet friends, they have never left home without each other.Madam Nuraziana, a management executive, said: "We love going everywhere together. We are each other's eyes."

Mr Iskandar, a massage therapist, added: "We complement each other as I am short-sighted and she is far-sighted."

The couple spoke to The New Paper at their four-room flat in Yishun last month.

They moved in four years ago after previously living with Madam Nuraziana's parents.

The couple first met in 1994 at the Singapore School For The Visually Handicapped, now known as Lighthouse School.

They were transferred to the special needs school after their vision deteriorated.

Madam Nuraziana, then nine, was diagnosed with glaucoma, a condition which causes blurred and tunnel vision.

Mr Iskandar was 10 when he was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, which leads to gradual vision loss.

As classmates, they did not get along as they were rivals. Mr Iskandar had been the top scorer until Madam Nuraziana took his place.

The pair eventually became good friends.

Mr Iskandar finally confessed his love for her by giving her a cassette tape with love songs. However, Madam Nuraziana rejected him as her strict mother did not allow her to date.

The pair drifted apart after Mr Iskandar was held back by several grades as his eyesight worsened, but he would call Madam Nuraziana once a year.

The childhood friends were reunited in 2010 during a social gathering.

Mr Iskandar said: "I love Ziana's sweet and gentle voice. She is my listening ear whenever I have problems."

Madam Nuraziana said: "I love how Iskandar is always so jovial, he never fails to make me laugh.

"We will always be handsome and beautiful in each other's eyes."