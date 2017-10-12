Visually impaired yet she helps others shop for groceries

Ms Herlina Senan was born blind in her right eye.

But that has not stopped Ms Herlina Senan, 34, from working as a freelance shopper.

The mother of three children, aged four, six, and eight, works for Honestbee, a Singapore-based start-up that offers a grocery delivery service.

She fulfils orders on the Honestbee app, which are then delivered to the customers.

Today is World Sight Day, which raises global awareness on blindness and vision impairment.

Ms Herlina can often be seen zipping around the FairPrice supermarket at Kang Kar Mall in Hougang with a trolley, picking up items for customers.

When she has problems reading labels, she uses her mobile phone to take a picture of the fine print to enlarge it.

She said: "(Being visually impaired) does not stop me from doing the things others can do."