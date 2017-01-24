Vote in N.E.mation! 11 to win great prizes

From eight-bit HBD blocks to Singapore currency coming to life, there is no shortage of creativity coming from this year's N.E.mation! top 10 finalists.

Into its 11th season, the annual inter-school competition brings students from secondary schools, junior colleges and centralised institutes together to bring the concepts of Total Defence to life via digital animation.

No past experience with animation is required to enter.

The competition is organised by Nexus, the Mindef department in charge of Total Defence and National Education, and this year's theme is titled Together We Keep Singapore Strong.

Having been chosen ahead of 750 other entries, the top 10 teams have slogged away countless hours during the school holidays to translate their ideas into minute-long short clips.

They are vying for an all-expenses paid trip to the US, where they will visit a renowned animation studio.

Previous winners have been to the animation studios of DreamWorks and Walt Disney.

The results will be announced on Feb 19 during an awards ceremony at the National Gallery Singapore.

The entries will be judged by a public vote as well as a panel consisting of professionals from the animation industry.

Check out the final 10 clips below and vote for up to three of your favourites by sending an SMS to 76677 (in the format: NE11 (space) MOB (space) C1, C2, C3 (space) NRIC (space) Full name eg NE11 POS C3, C5, C8, S8321323A Benjamin Huang), visiting https://nemation.sg or via the N.E.mation! Facebook page.

Several lucky voters will be picked to win 16 prizes, including iPad Pros, iPad Minis, Apple Watches and McDonald's vouchers.

Voting closes on Feb 5.

C01) Our Five Fingers of Defence by [Blank Space] (Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School)

C02) The Singaporean Blood in Us by cedar3 (Cedar Girls' Secondary School)

C03) The Olympian by DinoSoar (Kent Ridge Secondary School)

C04) Snakes and Ladders by Doughnuts & Donuts (Cedar Girls’ Secondary School)

C05) Building Our Nation by Finding Sanity (CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School)

C06) A Beautiful Song by Geekstrux (Crescent Girls' School)

C07) TEARror by impossibro (CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School

C08) Our SG Dollar by MADEit (Cedar Girls’ Secondary School)

C09) Just A Little Something by N.E. HEH HEH (Singapore Chinese Girls’ School)

C10) Shields of Singapore by Passionfruit (Evergreen Secondary School)