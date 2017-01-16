Vote for N.E.mation! and win great prizes

You can play a part in the competition by voting for your favourite team.

Public voting for the teams started on Saturday and will end on Feb 5.

People can go to www.nemation.sg to view the top 10 entries and cast the votes.

Voting can also be done on the N.E.mation! Facebook page, or SMS 76677, in the format: NE11MOBC1,C2, C3, etcNRICFull name.

Each person can vote for up to three teams.

Voters can stand to win attractive prizes like Apple products.

The winning team will be announced on Feb 19 at an awards ceremony at the National Gallery Singapore.

The winner will receive a fully sponsored trip worth over $20,000 to a renowned animation studio in the US .

The first and second runner-ups will receive prizes worth more than $6,000 and $5,000 respectively. - ADELINE TAN