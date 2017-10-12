Walk for fun and health
The Big Walk route is about 10,000-steps-long this year
The National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 is special in more ways than one.
First, it returns to the National Stadium after more than 10 years.
The Big Walk made its debut on June 16, 1991, at the National Stadium and was held there annually until 2006.
Second, this year's event connects with the National Steps Challenge and resonates with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech in August.
FIGHT DIABETES
Mr Lee had urged Singaporeans to lead a healthy lifestyle and fight diabetes, especially to "think twice about picking up that can of soft drink".
Mr Lee had four suggestions to help Singaporeans beat diabetes: get regular check-ups, exercise more, watch their diet, and eat less sugar.
He added that people should ideally get at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week, and walking at least 10,000 steps a day can be an alternative goal.
The route of the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 is approximately 10,000-steps-long.
Mr Eugene Wee, editor of The New Paper, said: "With the Big Walk, we hope to make keeping fit an activity that you can not only do with friends and family, but do in a way that is interesting and fun. It is not every day that you get to take a scenic stroll in a big group on closed roads."
Ms Joanna Chan, Health Promotion Board's director of the obesity prevention management division, said by "making small changes in our daily routine through good dietary habits and adequate physical activity, it can help us reduce the risk of diabetes and other chronic diseases".
"Employers also stand to gain, as a workforce that stays active and healthy is more productive and performs better at work," she added.
The Big Walk
WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am
WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub
HOW Register online at tnpbigwalk.sg
REGISTRATION FEE $25 (Early-bird sign-ups enjoy a 25 per cent discount)
WIN Stand to win lots of lucky draw prizes, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585.
Calling all Big Walkers
Is that you in this Big Walk photograph from the National Stadium?
Or do you have any past The New Paper Big Walk photographs of yourself, your family or friends? Your photographs should be from between 1991 and 2006, when the event was held at the National Stadium.
If your answer to either or both questions is YES, and you have registered to take part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, we want to give you a gift.
Send an e-mail to enquiry@tnpbigwalk.sg and indicate "TNP Big Walk 2017" in the subject header. Please indicate your name, contact details and date of the issue of TNP where you were seen in the Big Walk photo.
You can also attach your own The New Paper Big Walk photos and tell us the year the photos were taken. You will need to bring the photos with you when you collect your gift. We will inform you when to come to collect your gift.
Keep a lookout for more photographs that will be published in TNP.
National Steps Challenge
The National Steps Challenge, launched by the Health Promotion Board (HPB), will be back for a third campaign.
You can find out more about the upcoming National Steps Challenge Season 3 and how you can sign up and collect your free HPB steps tracker.
Terms and conditions apply.
Visit stepschallenge.sg for more information.