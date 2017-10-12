Walk for fun and health

The National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 is special in more ways than one.

First, it returns to the National Stadium after more than 10 years.

The Big Walk made its debut on June 16, 1991, at the National Stadium and was held there annually until 2006.

Second, this year's event connects with the National Steps Challenge and resonates with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech in August.

FIGHT DIABETES

Mr Lee had urged Singaporeans to lead a healthy lifestyle and fight diabetes, especially to "think twice about picking up that can of soft drink".

Mr Lee had four suggestions to help Singaporeans beat diabetes: get regular check-ups, exercise more, watch their diet, and eat less sugar.

He added that people should ideally get at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week, and walking at least 10,000 steps a day can be an alternative goal.

The route of the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 is approximately 10,000-steps-long.

Mr Eugene Wee, editor of The New Paper, said: "With the Big Walk, we hope to make keeping fit an activity that you can not only do with friends and family, but do in a way that is interesting and fun. It is not every day that you get to take a scenic stroll in a big group on closed roads."

Ms Joanna Chan, Health Promotion Board's director of the obesity prevention management division, said by "making small changes in our daily routine through good dietary habits and adequate physical activity, it can help us reduce the risk of diabetes and other chronic diseases".

"Employers also stand to gain, as a workforce that stays active and healthy is more productive and performs better at work," she added.

The Big Walk

WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am

WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub

HOW Register online at tnpbigwalk.sg

REGISTRATION FEE $25 (Early-bird sign-ups enjoy a 25 per cent discount)

WIN Stand to win lots of lucky draw prizes, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585.