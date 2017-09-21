Walk together to stay together

(Above) Roy with his uncle and grandmother during the Big Walk in 2004. PHOTOS: LIM TENG KIAT

Family time and bonding are buzzwords for these participants in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

Retired general manager Lim Teng Kiat, 50, will be walking for the third time. His previous Big Walks were in 2000 and 2004, when the event was still held at the National Stadium.

Mr Lim told The New Paper: "In 2000, I took part with my elder son, Roy, who was a young boy then. He is 21 years old now and unable to join us this year because of university exams.

"In 2004, I was accompanied by Roy, my mother and my brother. This year, I will be accompanied by my wife and 17-year-old son, Ryan."

He added: "The Big Walk has been great family bonding times for me and my family and I have fond memories of it..."

Teacher Senthamarai Saravanan fondly recalled taking part in the Big Walk a few times with her primary school scout troop several years ago.

Madam Senthamarai, who is in her 40s and now teaches in another school, said: "It helped bond me and the scouts closer. We had a lot of funand it was a great way to spend the weekend."

Last year, she and her husband, Mr Saravanan Sadanandom, also in his 40s, and their 10-year-old daughterhad signed up to join the Big Walk, but had to pull out when Mr Saravanan fell ill.

Madam Senthamarai said: "Our daughter will have fun and we are looking forward to doing this activity together as a family."

Quality manager Mark Alton, 56, an Australian who has worked in Singapore since 2008, is looking to walk with his wife, Jennifer.

He said: "She has not visited the National Stadium before, so the Big Walk will be a chance for her to see the stadium."

Mr Alton added: "I am busy with my work and Jennifer is busy at home and with some part-time jobs that she does. So we welcome any chance to do things together, be it for health or recreation or both."

WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am

WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub

HOW Register online at tnpbigwalk.sg

REGISTRATION FEE $25 (Early-bird sign-ups enjoy a 25 per cent discount)

WIN Lots of lucky draw prizes to be won, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585.