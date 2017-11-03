Walking is a sport for all

Former radio DJ Tan Yan Wei will be at the Big Walk.

This year has been marked by changes for former radio DJ Tan Yan Wei.

Tan, 31, who also went by his radio name of Xiao Er when he was with the Yes 93.3 and UFM 100.3 radio stations, appeared on local TV in the recent drama My Teacher Is A Thug about two months ago. He played a kindergarten teacher called David.

Tan has been busy since July with a live-streaming app called Loops Live.

He told The New Paper: "I put a lot of effort into creating creative entertaining content on the app such as matchmaking and pranks, and have about 20,000 followers so far.

"I used to do more 'traditional' media such as radio and TV hosting, but this is a different type of media experience. TV and radio are usually mono- or bidirectional. The app provides a multi-directional approach among the followers as they follow one another's activities."

Tan, who is managed by Ahundred Ants Productions, has also been involved in producing videos for Facebook, introducing deals and doing hotel giveaways on his fan page.

Tan, who took part in last year's Big Walk at the Singapore Zoo, enjoyed the experience.

He said: "I thought it would be a long walk, but the large number of people and the interaction turned it into a delightful experience."

This year, Tan will join the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

He feels that the tie-up with the National Steps Challenge (NSC) this year is apt.

Tan said: "I learnt that many people have signed up for the Big Walk this year, and have also collected their Health Promotion Board trackers. I feel that this is good because walking is a healthy exercise that can be done by people of all ages.

"The NSC is a challenge to get people to take responsibility for their health and lives."

He said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech resonated with him as he often discussed health issues, including diabetes, when he was a radio host.

He said: "I later came across people who suffered from the disease and realised that more people suffer from diabetes here than I had previously thought.

"I hope more people will sign up for the Big Walk this year because they will be taking a positive step for health."