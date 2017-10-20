Walking together for  fun, health and team spirit

Big on work-life balance, local structural steel specialist TTJ Design and Engineering encourages its staff to pursue a healthy lifestyle and took part in The New Paper Big Walk in 2014.

The company has a 36-year track record in design, supply, fabrication and erection of a range of structural steelworks for use in construction of buildings, factories, plants and infrastructure.

The company has worked on projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 3, The Pinnacle@Duxton, the Supertrees and aerial walkway at Gardens by the Bay, and the Bahrain World Trade Centre twin towers.

In a bid to promote the healthy lifestyle message, the company has signed up 36 employees to take part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

The youngest walker in the group is 25 and the oldest is 67.

Ms Alfreda Ho, a senior manager in the managing director's office, said: "During the Big Walk in 2014, we were extremely proud to take a group photograph in front of The Helix, the world's first curved double helix bridge using duplex stainless steel at Marina Bay, an iconic project that was fabricated and installed by our team."

TREADMILL

Ms Jennifer Sabellina, 38, senior engineering coordinator, said: "I took part in the Big Walk in 2014 to get fit and have fun.

"I trained by taking long walks and walking on treadmills at gyms."

She also walks to and from Gul Circle MRT station and her workplace, a 20-minute journey each way.

Ms Sabellina said: "Walking with colleagues helps bond you and the rest of the group more effectively."