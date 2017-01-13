The walls are alive in Little India

Artwalk Little India returns for its third edition and will run till Jan 17

We take a look at the murals that will be featured in the Artwalk Little India 2017

Keep your eyes peeled in Little India, you could find some colourful characters staring back at you.

Hidden on the streets and back-alleys are specially commissioned murals -part of Artwalk Little India, which is back for its third edition.

The public art festival is presented by Lasalle College of the Arts and the Singapore Tourism Board.

Part of the Singapore Art Week, Artwalk Little India started on Jan 12 and aims to highlight the culture and heritage of the area through art. This year's theme is Your Path to Remember.

Including the murals, there are over 18 outdoor art installations, along with live music and dance acts happening until Jan 17.

Other highlights include folk tale storytelling and a video projection which explores the connections between locals and foreign workers through the game of cricket.

There are four murals as part of the Artwalk, each with a distinct theme.

Cattleland 2

Where: Kerbau Road

Cattleland 2 reminds us of the importance of cattle to Little India's origins and heritage. TNP PHOTO: MOHAMED FIRDAUS AL-AMIN

This piece, not surprisingly, is a continuation of Cattleland, a mural from the inaugural Artwalk.

A series of colourful and patterned cows cover the wall of a side alley, along with foral motifs. One of the cows is on a bicycle

The artist, Ms Eunice Lim, said: "Cattle was the driving force of Little India's economy, from the very beginning. Its important to always be mindful of our roots."

The Lasalle alumna said of her colourful beasts: "These cattle, being child-like, having fun, live in harmony with people. There is no difference between them and us. Each head of cattle represents each and every one of us as individuals with unique cultural and historical roots."

Working Class Hero

Where: Hindoo Road Carpark

Working Class Hero is a tribute to migrant workers and reminds them, in the form of Rajinikanth, that success does not depends on your background. TNP PHOTO: MOHAMED FIRDAUS AL-AMIN

Fans of Indian cinema may well recognise the shades of Rajinikanth, one of its biggest stars.

The artist, Mr Mohamed Zulkarnaen, intended the mural to be a tribute to the migrant workers who frequent Little India.

Rajinikanth, who rose from a humble background, is seen as an inspiration to many, and that includes the artist.

Mr Zulkarnaen, a Lasalle alumnus, said: "I grew up watching Rajinikanth movies and he has an immense fan following within the South Indian Community. I want to remind everyone that it is possible to be successful despite your background."

I Am Still Here

Where: POLI Site @Clive Street

I am Still Here represents how the traditional area has stood firm despite all the changes that have taken place around it. TNP PHOTO: MOHAMED FIRDAUS AL-AMIN

The artist of this huge portrait wanted to put a face to the very traditional area. The mural is of an Indian woman's face wearing traditional headdress.

The artist, Mr Safarudding Abdul Hamid, feels that despite being in a city with an ever-changing landscape, the place continues to stand the test of time.

Madan Mogra, Jasmine of the City

Where: Chander Road

Madan Mogra represents the hard work of migrant workers in Singapore and the sacrifices they have made, which is represented by the jasmine. TNP PHOTO: MOHAMED FIRDAUS AL-AMIN

Follow the large illustration of a jasmine plant into the alleyway and behind a building, you will see that the painted plant is being tend to by painted workers.

Artist Ms Nadiah Alsagoff wants migrants workers to be viewed as individuals.

For her, the jasmine represents the growth, longing and sacrifice of the migrant workers for their families.

WHAT: ARTWALK LITTLE INDIA 2017

WHEN: Now until 17 Jan 2017

ADMISSION: FREE