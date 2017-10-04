War relic found in Telok Kurau

A war relic was found in the East Coast area yesterday, the second to be discovered in eight days.

Workers were doing planting work outside the Treescape condominium at 103, Lorong N Telok Kurau, when they came across it.

The police were then called at around noon.

According to netizens, the area was cordoned off in the mid-afternoon, but it was open again by about 7pm.

There were no updates last night from the police or the Singapore Armed Forces as to what the relic was or where it was disposed.

The other relic was found on Sept 26 at a construction site on Jurong Island.

The Singapore Army wrote in a Facebook post on Monday night that the Singapore Armed Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assessed the relic on Jurong Island to be a 70mm high explosive projectile from the World War II era.

It was disposed of on the site by the team on Sept 28.