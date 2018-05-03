Wastewater treatment plant in Ulu Pandan wins global award

A wastewater treatment demonstration plant in Ulu Pandan that began operating only last year has won an award at the 2018 Global Water Awards in Paris.

It took home the Water/Wastewater Project of the Year award for its novel processes, which could potentially lower energy use, manpower reliance and land usage, said national water agency PUB yesterday.

The facility, which was set up to test and validate advanced wastewater treatment technologies, has features such as space-efficient tanks, energy-efficient systems and automated controls.

The plant has allowed PUB to set new standards for wastewater treatment, said the agency's assistant chief executive Harry Seah.

He added that it also highlights the agency's commitment towards more sustainable water management, which is especially essential in resource-scarce Singapore.

Currently housed at PUB's Ulu Pandan Water Reclamation Plant, the facility was jointly developed by PUB and the Black & Veatch + Aecom joint venture.

At the facility, new technologies can be tested and checked to eliminate any risks before being implemented on a larger scale at the future Tuas Water Reclamation Plant, which is due for completion in 2025.