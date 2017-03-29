Water leakage at 313@Somerset closes Singtel shop

Water leakage at 313@Somerset closed at least one shop on Wednesday afternoon

A water leakage at 313@ Somerset today resulted in at least one shop having to close early.

Store manager, Mr Subramaniam A, 47, told The New Paper (TNP) he was on his way to replace his modem at the 313 Singtel outlet today when he realised the lights in the shop were turned off.

He saw cleaners vacuuming water from the floor.

He said its employees told him it was flooded and the shop would be closed until Saturday.

An employee at the Timberland store on the second floor, Ms Siti Nursyarafina, 23, told TNP there was a faulty drainage pipe yesterday in the Awfully Chocolate outlet on level two.

Ms Cheryl Goh, General Manager at 313@ Somerset, told TNP: "313@ Somerset experienced water leakage earlier today at L1 and B3.

"The leakage has since been controlled and affected areas have been cordoned off for immediate clean-up and rectification works. The mall remains operational."