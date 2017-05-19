Water leakage caused MRT platform door glitch at Botanic Gardens station

The Botanic Gardens station door flaw affected at least 10,000 commuters from the start of service on May 3.

Water leakage was the cause of the platform screen door glitch which tripped up the Downtown Line on May 3.

Investigations by operator SBS Transit (SBST) found that water seepage had damaged electrical components of a screen door at the Botanic Gardens station.

The operator said yesterday that the leak was caused by natural groundwater seeping in from a space above the screen door - believed to be the tunnel ceiling.

The leak has since been filled with a polyurethane chemical to prevent water from getting through again, SBST said.

ROUTINE MAINTENANCE

The platform screen doors at the station were last checked in September last year as part of routine maintenance.

They were given the all-clear.

But after this incident, all Downtown Line and North-East Line platform screen doors and their electrical components were inspected, and minor water seepage was found at two doors at the Downtown Line's King Albert Park station.

"However, their electrical components were not affected and we have since grouted the seepage," an SBST spokesman said.

"We are working with the Land Transport Authority on the water seepage issue.

"We apologise to all affected commuters for the inconvenience."

The Botanic Gardens station door flaw affected at least 10,000 commuters from the start of service on May 3.