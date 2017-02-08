Water price hike to boost Singapore's water security: Masagos

Water is set to cost more here, as Singapore seeks to ensure long-term water security in face of uncertain weather conditions.

An increase in water prices will be announced at the upcoming Budget, as well as further moves towards desalination, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

The price increase will help ensure the reliability of the country's water infrastructure, as well as support reliable but more expensive sources of water like desalination.

Mr Masagos said at a tour of the partially completed Tuas Desalination Plant 3 yesterday that the price of water has not been revised for many years and that it is underpriced.

He highlighted the importance of alternative water sources like desalination in the face of uncertain weather conditions in the future, noting that Johor's Linggiu Reservoir may dry up completely if dry weather continues for the next two years.