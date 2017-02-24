Ways to cultivate healthier habits in kids

Here are some recommendations by NurtureSG to foster healthier habits in the young:

ACTIVE AND HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

Enhance requirements for outdoor physical activities in preschools to cultivate young children's interests in physical activities and prevent early onset of myopia

Double minimum daily time for physical activities for full-day programmes to an hour a day, of which 30 minutes is to be conducted outdoors

More opportunities for students to be engaged in unstructured play beyond the formal curriculum time

Engage Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) students as in-house instructors to conduct activities like adventure-based classes for fellow students to encourage higher interest and take-up in physical activities

Structure physical activity sessions beyond Physical Education lessons for students in mainstream schools

Develop a resource package for parents so that they can access important information on how to help their children towards healthier living

Involve parents in their children's physical activity programmes

More family-themed activities and group aerobics fitness exercises in the community

HEALTHIER FOOD OPTIONS

All educational institutions to make healthier food options readily available and pervasive

Nutritional requirements in preschools to be enhanced, like prohibiting sugary drinks and deep-fried, preserved food

Canteens in IHLs to serve healthier meals by FY19

MENTAL WELL-BEING

Train students to look out for peers in distress and make timely referrals to adults or professionals for further support

Equip preschool educators with the knowledge and understanding of socio-emotional development in young children, and skills on building social-emotional competencies

Funding from Tote Board to support upstream programmes to build mental resilience among the young

Setting up an inter-agency research workgroup to study suicidal and self-harm behaviours in children and youth up to 35 years of age

SLEEP HEALTH