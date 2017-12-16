We need listeners on top of silence breakers: Park Juwon

It was a whirlwind experience, but breaking the silence on her experience with sexism is something former Mediacorp producer Park Juwon does not regret.

In October, The New Paper reported that a then Mediacorp employee was dismissed after making "inappropriate remarks" to Miss Park - a move that inspired others in the company to share similar experiences.

Speaking to TNP from Seoul where she now works as a business journalist at Korea Expose, the 23-year-old reflected on what spurred her to speak up.

"I think I had accumulated so much frustration and anger at that time, to the point where I could no longer laugh off the subtle and sometimes obvious sexist comments," Miss Park said.

She had posted on social media about how her colleague, a male cameraman, referred to a part of her body as the reason why she could not be a presenter.

But speaking up was not easy.

The aftermath, according to Miss Park, was "brutal" as her personal photos were shared around the Internet and people started talking about her, with some making unsavoury comments about her looks.

"It definitely wasn't easy for a young woman who was fresh out of college.

"I wasn't mentally prepared for it, but my friends in Singapore helped me to get through the difficult moments."

Like many of those who have spoken up against bad behaviour, Miss Park admited a difficulty she faced was doubting her own judgment - especially when some of her co-workers and people around her refused to listen.

She stressed the importance of gathering evidence.

"You might be upset that not enough people are supporting you - all this happened to me.

"To increase the likelihood of your story getting heard, please get evidence. Record, take photos and save e-mails," she said, adding how it took a Facebook post of a WhatsApp conversation with the culprit for her to be taken seriously.

When asked about the future, Miss Park said she hopes the discourse about sexism and sexual harassment will continue to gain momentum.

She said that as important as it is for victims to speak up, people must be more willing to listen too.

"To keep the conversation going, we need lots of listeners on top of silence breakers. Silence breakers are necessary, but they need listeners who will hear them out, take them seriously and stand with them when they come forward," she said.

While she did face some issues reporting her complaints to her management at the time, Miss Park said she was deeply moved by her colleagues who stuck by her and applauded their bravery in breaking their own silence after she did.

"I sincerely thank my colleagues who heard me out and came forward with me. I understand that it was difficult for them to do so too," she said.

"I admire their courage and sincerely thank them for coming forward with me." - HARIZ BAHARUDIN