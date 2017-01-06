Weekend Food List: An exquisite afternoon tea

PROMOTIONS

Gastro-Tour Of Hokkaido At Keyaki

Keyaki at Pan Pacific Singapore will be offering three seven-course kaiseki presentations by master chef Hiroshi Ishii: the Hokkai ($190++), Donan ($180++) and Hakodate ($170++).

Highlights include tarabagani or king crab, grilled or simmered kinki fish, scallops sashimi-style or grilled with cod roe sauce, Hokkaido potatoes, salmon miso hot pot and Yubari melon jelly.

WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Jan 15 to Feb 15 PRICE: Set menus: $170++ to $190++; a la carte: $16++ to $88++ TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Varadero Night With Rum Appreciation At Capella's Bob's Bar

The vibrancy of Varadero, the famous Caribbean beach, comes to life at Capella Singapore's Bob's Bar next week, with Latin music, Cuban food and refreshing cocktails. Discover the art of rum at an appreciation session.

WHERE: Bob's Bar, Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Jan 14, 6pm to midnight PRICE: Food: $5++ to $15++; drinks: $19++ to $29++; complimentary glass of mojito for first 50 bookings TEL: 6591-5047 INFO: E-mail bobsbar.singapore@capellahotels.com

Chocolate Indulgence At Axis Bar And Lounge

Mandarin Oriental's Axis Bar and Lounge has a treat for chocolate lovers this month with its afternoon tea menu.

Highlights include diamond sable Jivara cremeux, cocoa-rubbed chicken shashlik with honey chilli and scallion and Manjari chocolate macarons. Pair them with TWG teas such as Earl Grey chocolate or Midsummer Night, a blend of black tea with chocolate and mint.

WHERE: Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Jan 31, 3pm to 5pm daily; extra 12.30pm to 2.30pm seating on weekends & public holidays PRICE: $42++ a person, $80++ for two TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

New Morning Perk-Me-Up From McDonald's

McDonald's has launched its new Breakfast Wrap Chicken Bacon with Spinach - scrambled eggs served between chicken bacon and a crispy hashbrown topped with caramelised onions, cheese and crisp baby spinach leaves, wrapped in a steamed wholegrain tortilla with McChicken sauce.

Customers can get the wrap in a Grab and Go set, which comes with coffee or tea, or as part of an Extra Value Meal, which includes a hashbrown or corn cup.

WHERE: McDonald's outlets WHEN: Breakfast hours PRICE: From $4.45 (Extra Value Meal from $5.95) TEL: 6777-3777 INFO: www.mcdonalds.com.sg

Eight Reunion Set Menus At Hai Tien Lo

Executive chef Lai Tong Ping presents eight reunion set menus with items such as Double-Boiled Buddha Jumps Over The Wall and Steamed Farm Chicken With Minced Ginger.

Yusheng platters include the chef's Flourishing Wealth Reunion Yu Sheng With Boston Lobster, Norwegian Salmon And Surf Clams.

For poon choy, select the Classic Fortune Treasure Pot With Traditional Stewed Chicken And Whole Abalone or the signature Premium Wealth Treasure Pot With Whole Abalone, Pork Knuckle, Roast Duck And Prawns.

Takeaway goodies include Rainbow Kueh Lapis ($56+), Homemade Caramel Walnuts With Sesame Seeds ($28.80+), Signature Pineapple Tarts ($56+), Koi Fish Nian Gao ($28.80+) and the new Steamed Farm Chicken With Minced Ginger ($48+).

WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Mon to Feb 11; lunch: 11.30am to 2.30pm, dinner: 6.30pm to 10.30pm; takeaway collection: 11.30am to 9pm (till 3pm on Jan 27) PRICE: Reunion set menus from $128.80 a person, yusheng platters from $38++, poon choy from $338++, takeaway goodies from $18.80+ TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Complimentary Dishes For Tables Of Six Or More At Lime

Diners at Parkroyal on Pickering's Lime with tables of six or more people for Chinese New Year meals can choose a Steamed Red Garoupa with Chef Fei's secret sauce or traditional Cantonese Hak Lok King Prawn, while those with 10 or more people will also get a complimentary housemade Pen Cai.

Apart from Chinese favourites, there are also items such as Bak Kwa and Pork Floss Pizza, Sambal Stingray, Oven-baked US Prime Ribs and Pan-seared Foie Gras With Caramelised Apple And Passionfruit.

WHERE: 3 Upper Pickering Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN/ PRICE: Reunion lunch (Jan 27): from $48++ a person; reunion dinner (Jan 27): $128++; CNY lunch/dinner (Jan 28 to 30): $72++ to $88++; salmon yusheng: $48++ to $88++ TEL: 6809-8899 INFO: E-mail lime.prsps@parkroyalhotels.com

Li Bai CNY Set Menus

Li Bai's executive chef Chung Yiu Ming has curated eight dine-in reunion set menus catering for two to 10 people.

The menus include favourites such as steamed live red garoupa with Yunnan ham, deep-fried chicken stuffed with prawn paste and served with mango and ee-fu noodles with crabmeat and crab roe soup.

WHERE: 39 Scotts Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Wed - Feb 11 PRICE: CNY set menus (eight to 10 people): $988++ to $2,588++; Prosperity Delight sets: $148++ to $168++ a person (at least two), $398++ to $598++ (for four) TEL: 6839-5623 INFO: E-mail libai@sheratonsingapore.com

Okinawa Black Cane Sugar Nian Gao

Hua Ting masterchef Lap Fai has come up with new items for the season's takeaway selections.

Among these are the Okinawa Black Cane Sugar Nian Gao ($40.80+) and Purple Chinese Yam Cake With Chopped Shiitake Mushrooms And Conpoy ($42.80+). Signature favourites, such as Wealth Carrot Cake With Chinese Sausages ($38+) and Happiness Chestnut Cake With Osmanthus ($38+), are also available. Other items include Arctic Surf Clams Lo Hei ($68+ to $118+), Deluxe Pen Cai ($328+ to $598+) and roast items such as Crispy Roasted Pork ($52+ for 1kg) and Crispy Roasted Duck ($82+ for a whole duck).

WHERE: Level 2 Orchard Hotel, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Mon to Feb 11 PRICE: Selected items: $38+ to $118+ TEL: 6739-6666 INFO: E-mail huating.ohs@millenniumhotels.com

1-For-1 Reunion Buffet At Window On The Park

Window on the Park's yusheng is made with an assortment of accompaniments available in the buffet.

Enjoy dishes such as Traditional Waxed Meat Rice With Waxed Duck And Chicken Sausages, Asian-Style Abalone Omelette, Fish Head Curry and Ikan Tempra (Nonya sweet, spicy and sour fish).

Available for takeaway are items such as Golden Mandarin Orange Portuguese Egg Tarts ($20 nett for box of eight), Prosperity Salmon/Abalone Yu Sheng ($58 to $72 nett) and Eight-Treasure Lotus Leaf Rice ($228 nett).

WHERE: Level 2 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, 11 Cavenagh Road MRT: Somerset WHEN/ PRICE: Jan 27 to 31: lunch buffet (noon to 2.30pm): $80 to $100 nett (for two); dinner buffet (7pm to 10.30pm): $100 to $120 nett (for two), child (aged six to 12) $20 nett; selected takeaways: $20 to $228 nett TEL: 6733-8333/ 6730-0192 (takeaways) INFO: E-mail wop.hisinorchard@ihg.com

Create Your Gin & Tonic Concoction At Oxwell & Co

Oxwell & Co's Rooftop Garden & Bar has unveiled more than 24 gins, tonics and botanical herbs to create any desired concoction. Selected gins such as Gin Mare, No. 3 London Dry, Dodd's (all $18++ a glass), Plymouth ($16++), Beefeater ($14++) and Old Raj ($17++) can be mixed with Schweppes Indian Tonic, Erasmus Bond, Fever-Tree or East Imperial tonic for $1++ more.

A Bathtub of Hendrick's Gin Cocktail ($60++) for groups features gin topped with tonic, cucumber ribbons and fresh rosemary. Bar snacks such as pulled pork sandwich, salt and pepper squid (both $12++), Oxwell beef burger ($24++), fish & chips ($26++) and spiced nuts ($6++) are also available.

WHERE: 5 Ann Siang Road MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Till Jan 31, 4pm to midnight (Mon), noon to midnight (Tue - Sun) PRICE: Selected gins: $14++ to $60++; bar snacks: $6++ to $28++ TEL: 6438-3984 INFO: E-mail info@oxwellandco.com

Cellarbration Whisky Fair

Taste more than 80 whiskies from countries such as Scotland, the US and Switzerland at Cellarbration Showroom. Full-price ticket holders get $10 off any purchase made in a single receipt on the day of tasting.

WHERE: 361 Ubi Road 3 MRT: Tai Seng/MacPherson WHEN: Till Jan 26, 1pm to 7pm (Mon to Fri), 1pm to 6pm (Sat) PRICE: $30 a person TEL: 6222-919 INFO: E-mail info@cellarbration.com.sg